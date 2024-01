MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that forward Lucas Condotta has been recalled from the Laval Rocket.

In 37 games in the AHL this season, the 26-year-old forward has amassed 13 points (5G, 8A).

Condotta made his NHL debut in 2022-23 with the Canadiens. He played one game and registered a goal. The Georgetown, Ontario native signed a two-year, two-way contract with Montreal last summer.