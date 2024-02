BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Friday that forward Lucas Condotta has been loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

Condotta, 26, was recalled on Feb. 4 for his second stint of the 2023-24 campaign with the Canadiens. He played in three games with the big club so far this season and did not register a point.



The Georgetown, Ontario native has five goals and eight assists in 40 games with Laval.