Logan Mailloux recalled from Laval Rocket

The defenseman has registered four points in two games in the AHL this season

20241018_Mailloux
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD - The Canadiens announced on Friday morning that defenseman Logan Mailloux has been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

Mailloux, 21, has four points (2G, 2A) in two games with the Rocket this season. In his first professional season in 2023-24, the blueliner amassed 47 points (14G, 33A) in 72 games and was named an AHL All-Star.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound defenseman made his NHL debut on April 16, 2024, against the Detroit Red Wings.

Mailloux was drafted 31st overall by the Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Canadiens will practice in Brossard before heading to Elmont, NY for a Saturday night game with the New York Islanders.

