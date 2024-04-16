Logan Mailloux recalled from Laval Rocket

DETROIT – The Canadiens announced on Monday night that defenseman Logan Mailloux has been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The news came following Montreal’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Mailloux, who turned 21 on Monday, has totaled 14 goals and 33 assists and was named an AHL All-Star in his first professional season. The Belle River, ON native’s 47 points rank second among all AHL defensemen and fourth within the cohort of AHL rookies.

The 6-foot-3, 220 lb blueliner has yet to make his NHL debut.

Mailloux was drafted 31st overall by the Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Montreal hosts Detroit for the team’s season finale at the Bell Centre on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.