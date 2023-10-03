Logan Mailloux loaned to the Laval Rocket

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Tuesday that Logan Mailloux has been loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The 20-year-old defenseman will report to training camp in Laval, which opened on Monday.

Mailloux suited up for three preseason games with the Habs, recording six hits and four shots on goal.

Thirty players remain at the Canadiens training camp. The final preseason game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 in Ottawa. The team will open its 2023-24 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in Toronto.