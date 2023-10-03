News Feed

Jacob Fowler continues to use adversity as a driving force

MTL@TOR: Game recap

Andersson, Maillet to head to training camp in Laval

Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 2

CH Weekly: October 2 to 8

MTL@TOR: Projected lineup - Oct. 2

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

Canadiens place Andersson and Maillet on waivers

Canadiens announce roster moves at training camp

TOR@MTL: Game Recap

Canadiens make roster moves at training camp

Canadiens place Beaudin, Condotta, Keeper, and Stephens on waivers

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 30 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 30

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

TOR@MTL: Game recap

Optional morning skate – Sept. 29 

Training Camp | Group B practice - Sept. 29

Logan Mailloux loaned to the Laval Rocket

The defenseman will report to the AHL affiliate’s training camp

Logan Mailloux - RBC
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Tuesday that Logan Mailloux has been loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The 20-year-old defenseman will report to training camp in Laval, which opened on Monday.

Mailloux suited up for three preseason games with the Habs, recording six hits and four shots on goal.

Thirty players remain at the Canadiens training camp. The final preseason game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 in Ottawa. The team will open its 2023-24 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in Toronto.