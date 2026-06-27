Recap: 2026 NHL Draft

BUFFALO – The 2026 NHL Draft is now complete with the Canadiens adding eight prospects to the fold over the two-day event in Buffalo, NY.

Montreal entered the draft with eight selections, but made five trades to shake up their draft order:

The Canadiens acquired the 26th-overall pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for 28th-overall pick in 2026 and a third-round pick in 2027. The Canadiens acquired the 57th-overall pick from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for 61st and 125th overall picks in this year’s draft. The Canadiens acquired the 113th and 190th overall picks from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for the 103rd-overall pick in this year’s draft. The Canadiens acquired the 117th and 223rd picks from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Montreal’s 113th-overall pick in this year’s draft. The Canadiens acquired a seventh-round pick in 2027 from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Montreal’s 223rd-overall pick in 2026.

After a busy couple of days of wheeling and dealing, the Habs ended up selecting with the 26th, 57th, 93rd, 113th, 189th, 190th, 221st and 224th picks at the event.

See below for a brief summary of each of the newest members of the organization.

Round 1, Pick 26: Gleb Pugachyov, Right Wing, Chaika Nizhny Novgorod (MHL)

On Friday night, the Canadiens selected forward Gleb Pugachyov with the 26th-overall pick, marking the third straight year Montreal has used its top selection on a highly touted Russian prospect, following Alexander Zharovsky, chosen 34th overall in 2025, and Ivan Demidov, selected fifth overall in 2024. Speaking to reporters following Friday’s first round, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said the scouting staff compares the 6-foot-3 Pugachyov stylistically to Tom Wilson.

Round 2, Pick 57: Timofei Runtso, Defenseman, Victoria Royals (WHL)

Montreal used their first pick on Saturday to select right-shot defenseman, Timofei Runtso, from the Victoria Royals in the Western Hockey League. A native of Los Angeles, CA, Runtso lead the Royals in goals, assists and points by blueliners in 2025-26 with 11-33––44 totals in 68 games played. The 18-year-old is committed to Miami University (Ohio) for the 2026-27 campaign.

NHL Central Scouting on Runtso: Good sized, right-shot defenseman that has stepped in and been the go-to guy in Victoria as a first year player. Smart and skilled with the puck. Very good on the power play where he plays the top. Distributes the puck well to all areas. Jumps down from the point effectively to get into scoring position. Has the speed to get up on the rush. More of a distributor off the rush than leading the charge. Good, active stick defensively. Takes away passing lanes and space. Very good vision and transitions the puck up ice quickly and effectively. A player that has continued to improve and is an impact player in Victoria.

Round 3, Pick 93: Cooper Cleaves, Defenseman, Dartmouth College (NCAA)

The Canadiens selected defenseman Cooper Cleaves with the 93rd-overall pick. Passed over in each of the previous two NHL Drafts, the overage blue-liner spent the 2025-26 season at Dartmouth College, recording 10 points (4G, 6A) in 30 NCAA games. At 6-foot-3, Cleaves became Montreal’s third straight selection standing that height.

Round 4, Pick 117: Brayden Klimpke, Defenseman, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

With the 117th-overall pick, the Canadiens added another defenseman, selecting Brayden Klimpke. The 18-year-old, who is committed to the University of North Dakota, recorded 46 points (4G, 42A) in 68 games with the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades last season. His 42 assists were tied for 11th among all WHL defensemen.

Round 6, Pick 189: Parker Trottier, Left Wing, USNTDP

With the first of its two sixth-round picks, Montreal selected left winger Parker Trottier from the U.S. National Team Development Program. The University of Notre Dame commit tallied 11 goals and 27 points in 62 games this season, before adding an assist in five appearances for Team USA at the 2026 U18 World Championship. The 18-year-old hails from Edina, MN.

Round 6, Pick 190: Wesley Royston, Right Wing, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Just one pick later, Montreal added more size with the selection of 6-foot-4 right winger Wesley Royston from the Owen Sound Attack. The physical forward split the 2025-26 campaign between Owen Sound and the Erie Otters, posting 12 goals and 19 points in 59 games while racking up 80 penalty minutes.

Round 7, Pick 221: Jean-Samuel Daigneault, Defenseman, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

The Canadiens stayed true to their draft-day identity of adding size and physicality, selecting Saint-Michel, Quebec native Jean-Samuel Daigneault with the 221st-overall pick. The 6-foot-3 defenseman spent the 2025-26 season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL and is set to join the OHL’s Brantford Bulldogs for the 2026-27 campaign after signing with the club on Friday.

Round 7, Pick 224: Tyler Deakos, Right Wing, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

Last but certainly not least, the Canadiens closed out the 2026 NHL Draft by selecting Tyler Deakos with the final pick. The 19-year-old right winger split the 2025-26 season between the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL and the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL, recording 15 points (8G, 7A) in 10 contests with Drumheller and 17 points (7G, 10A) in 19 games with Waterloo before signing with the Penticton Vees in early April. Deakos will continue his development in the WHL with the Vees in 2026-27.