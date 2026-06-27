Hughes on Pugachyov: ‘He was the best player available’

This is the third straight year that Montreal has gone for a highly touted Russian player with its first pick, after Alexander Zharovsky, plucked at 34th overall in 2025, and Ivan Demidov, selected fifth overall in 2024.

“I think it’s more difficult to get access to Russia. Because of that, these players aren’t getting seen as often and are more likely to slide,” explained Hughes. “On the other hand, I don’t come into every year telling myself we’re going to draft out of Russia.”

On the team’s needs:

“We’re looking for specific things. We’re not just looking to accumulate more talent and then we’ll figure it out,” outlined Hughes. “I think we’re at a stage where we are looking for players that need to help us at certain positions.”

On management’s strategy heading into the summer:

“We’ve had discussions with several teams with respect to certain players. […] We don’t just look at what’s, in theory, available on the market. If there’s a player on team X or team Y that we think would be a really good fit, I can pick up the phone and say, ‘Would you move him, and if not, can we put an offer in front of you that makes you consider it?’ That’s kind of always how we tried to do it and it’s certainly been a part of our MO this offseason.”

The Habs went for size this year, with every one of their picks measuring no less than six feet tall. Montreal also beefed up its pipeline on the backend, selecting four defensemen out of eight total picks in 2026. According to Nick Bobrov, the choices reflected both organizational need and where the strengths laid in the draft class.

“As Marty [Lapointe] said, the D's are always in demand. And we always talk about different buckets, and which ones are full and which ones are becoming emptier. So, where the best fishing holes are, as we say,” said the Habs’ Co-director of Amateur Scouting. “And it's different from draft to draft. Sometimes, a bucket of big forwards might be fuller than on the D side. So, in this case, it just so happened that the D's were the best players in particular spots.”