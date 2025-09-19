Lines at training camp – Sept. 19

Caufield scores game-winner for Team C in the second scrimmage of camp

20250919 - caufield - en
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Fans gathered at the CN Sports Complex to watch Canadiens Training Camp on Friday.

Team B was first on the ice this morning. Take a look at the players who participated:

Team B

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
62 Beck
44 Clurman
34 Kahkonen
76 Bolduc
52 Martin
70 Mandolese
77 Dach
65 O'Rourke
49 Davidson
47 Struble
56 Dineen
73 Wylie
83 Estapa
72 A. Xhekaj
71 Evans
 
11 Gallagher
 
86 Kidney
 
81 Mianscum
 
15 Newhook
 
43 Simoneau
 

More hockey ensued, with teams A and C facing off in a scrimmage. Team A clawed its way out of a 3-0 hole in the second period, but Team C ultimately had the final say with a game-winning goal from Cole Caufield.

Team C goals

P1 0-[1] Roy

P1 0-[2] Rohrer

P1 0-[3] Roy

P2 3-[4] Caufield

Team A goals

P2 [1]-3 Guhle

P2 [2]-3 Dunlap

P2 [3]-3 Laine

Team A

Forwards

92 Laine

91 Kapanen

93 Demidov

27 Blais

90 Veleno

63 F. Xhekaj

88 Tuch

36 Dauphin

41 Dunlap

24 Thorpe

Goalies

35 Montembeault

95 Gaudreau

Team C

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

89 Roy

60 Belzile

96 Rohrer

38 Goriunov

46 Mesar

57 Farrell

82 Condotta

Goalies

98 Jones

32 Fowler

Defensemen Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Owen Protz, Marc Del Gaizo, and David Reinbacher were on rotations on Team A, while Mike Matheson, Noah Dobson, Darick Louis-Jean, Adam Engstrom, and Tobie Bisson did the same on Team C.

Training camp resumes Saturday in Brossard. Team C will skate first at 9:15 a.m., followed by a scrimmage between Teams A and B at 10:30 a.m.

Related Content

Training camp: Matheson

Training camp: Caufield

Training camp: Dobson

Training camp: Roy

Training camp: Slafkovsky

Training camp: Suzuki

News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at training camp – Sept. 18

Tune in to the Canadiens Media Day Livestream on Thursday

60 players to participate in 2025 Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens Golf Tournament raises $828,948 for the Foundation

Sunny day, bright outlooks for 2025-26 at Canadiens’ annual golf tournament

Canadiens announce roster moves at Rookie Camp

TOR@MTL: Game recap  | Prospect Showdown

WPG@MTL: Game recap  | Prospect Showdown

2025 Prospect Showdown: What you need to know

Canadiens’ 2025 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere on Sept. 9

Canadiens announce 2025-26 theme nights

Canadiens announce 2025 Rookie Camp roster

The Montreal Canadiens mourn the passing of Ken Dryden

Canadiens acquire defenseman Gannon Laroque from the San Jose Sharks

Groupe CH selects Levy as hospitality partner at Bell Centre

Canadiens unveil new center-ice logo

NBA G League’s Long Island Nets return to Laval in 2026

Suzuki, Asista Foundation raise record amount at Heroes Golf Tournament