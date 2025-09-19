Lines at training camp – Sept. 19

BROSSARD – Fans gathered at the CN Sports Complex to watch Canadiens Training Camp on Friday.
Team B was first on the ice this morning. Take a look at the players who participated:
Caufield scores game-winner for Team C in the second scrimmage of camp
BROSSARD – Fans gathered at the CN Sports Complex to watch Canadiens Training Camp on Friday.
Team B was first on the ice this morning. Take a look at the players who participated:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
62 Beck
44 Clurman
34 Kahkonen
76 Bolduc
52 Martin
70 Mandolese
77 Dach
65 O'Rourke
49 Davidson
47 Struble
56 Dineen
73 Wylie
83 Estapa
72 A. Xhekaj
71 Evans
11 Gallagher
86 Kidney
81 Mianscum
15 Newhook
43 Simoneau
More hockey ensued, with teams A and C facing off in a scrimmage. Team A clawed its way out of a 3-0 hole in the second period, but Team C ultimately had the final say with a game-winning goal from Cole Caufield.
Team C goals
P1 0-[1] Roy
P1 0-[2] Rohrer
P1 0-[3] Roy
P2 3-[4] Caufield
Team A goals
P2 [1]-3 Guhle
P2 [2]-3 Dunlap
P2 [3]-3 Laine
Forwards
92 Laine
91 Kapanen
93 Demidov
27 Blais
90 Veleno
63 F. Xhekaj
88 Tuch
36 Dauphin
41 Dunlap
24 Thorpe
Goalies
35 Montembeault
95 Gaudreau
Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
89 Roy
60 Belzile
96 Rohrer
38 Goriunov
46 Mesar
57 Farrell
82 Condotta
Goalies
98 Jones
32 Fowler
Defensemen Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Owen Protz, Marc Del Gaizo, and David Reinbacher were on rotations on Team A, while Mike Matheson, Noah Dobson, Darick Louis-Jean, Adam Engstrom, and Tobie Bisson did the same on Team C.
Training camp resumes Saturday in Brossard. Team C will skate first at 9:15 a.m., followed by a scrimmage between Teams A and B at 10:30 a.m.