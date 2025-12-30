MTL@FLA: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Rarely can a team carry momentum out of a loss, but when you erase a 4–1 third-period deficit to force overtime — and eventually a shootout — there’s a case to be made. That’s exactly the spot Montreal finds itself in today. Martin St-Louis’ group will look to build on the push they generated in the second half of that game in Tampa and take advantage of a Panthers team playing the second half of a back-to-back on Tuesday.

Florida, meanwhile, absorbed two significant blows early in the season, with Matthew Tkachuk missing more than half the year and captain Aleksander Barkov sidelined for the entire campaign. Even so, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions have stayed afloat in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race and are beginning to find their stride, posting a 7-3-0 record over their last 10 games.

Last season, Montreal swept the season series, winning all four meetings between the divisional rivals.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 30 @ FLA:

Jan. 8 vs. FLA:

Apr. 7 vs. FLA:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Juraj Slafkovsky was the best player on the ice Sunday, spearheading Montreal’s third-period comeback. He’s been that player for the Canadiens all month, piling up 15 points in 14 December games, including seven in his last three. The 21-year-old will look to keep driving a line with Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen — undoubtedly the Habs’ top trio of late.

The always pesky Brad Marchand is riding a seven-game point streak entering Tuesday’s matchup. Lifetime against Montreal, Marchand has posted 48 points in 58 games.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CATS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Panthers match up by the numbers: