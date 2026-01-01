MTL@CAR: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

2025 was a year to remember for the Canadiens, both collectively and individually. As a team, Montreal closed out the calendar year with a 44-26-14 record, the seventh-best mark in the NHL. On an individual level, Lane Hutson rewrote franchise record books, Cole Caufield netted 37 goals, and Nick Suzuki finished with 97 points, cementing himself among the league’s top Canadian performers. Fittingly, the year ended on a high note, with the Canadiens storming back for a dramatic win in Florida — a comeback powered by Hutson, Caufield, and Suzuki all playing pivotal roles. Here’s hoping they carry that momentum into the new year and kick off 2026 with a win in Carolina.

Carolina has once again shown why it’s considered one of the league’s elite, climbing to the top of the Eastern Conference as the season approaches its midway point. The Hurricanes don’t feature a roster full of point-per-game players — with Shayne Gostisbehere the lone exception — but their balanced attack has them ranked inside the NHL’s top 10 in scoring. Defensively, they’ve been just as steady, sitting 11th overall despite Jaccob Slavin being limited to just five games this season. Seth Jarvis is also sidelined for Thursday’s game, while Gostisbehere’s status remains uncertain after he missed Carolina’s last outing, a 5–1 loss to Pittsburgh.

SEASON SERIES

Jan. 1 @ CAR:

Mar. 24 vs. CAR:

Mar. 29 @ CAR:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

And exhale, Nick. Suzuki was officially named to Team Canada’s Olympic roster on Wednesday, bringing relief after what he admitted was an anxious wait. With that weight lifted, the Canadiens captain is free to play loose, and if his performance in Florida is any indication of what’s to come, look out.

For the Hurricanes, the spotlight falls on Brandon Bussi. Yes, that Brandon Bussi — Carolina’s 27-year-old rookie netminder, who enters tonight’s matchup with a 13-1-1 record, a 2.08 goals-against average, and a .912 save percentage.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CANES

Here’s how the Canadiens and Hurricanes match up by the numbers: