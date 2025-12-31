MTL@FLA: Game recap 

SUNRISE – Nick Suzuki delivered in the biggest moments, scoring late in regulation and again in overtime to lift the Canadiens to a 3–2 comeback win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Montreal trailed 2–0 with under five minutes remaining when Cole Caufield sparked the rally, cutting the deficit in half. Suzuki followed by tying the game with 1:22 left in regulation, forcing overtime.

The captain then sealed it in the extra frame, finishing off a perfectly placed setup from Lane Hutson to complete the dramatic victory.

Samuel Montembeault was excellent in net, making 28 saves in the win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster