Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 1

RALEIGH – The Canadiens held a morning skate at Lenovo Center ahead of Thursday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Here’s how the Habs lined up at practice:
Jakub Dobes to start against the Canes
Following practice, Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jakub Dobes will get the start in net against the Canes. Jayden Struble will enter in place of Adam Engstrom on defense.
Thursday’s matchup is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.