Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 1

Jakub Dobes to start against the Canes

By Montreal Canadiens
RALEIGH – The Canadiens held a morning skate at Lenovo Center ahead of Thursday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Here’s how the Habs lined up at practice:

Following practice, Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jakub Dobes will get the start in net against the Canes. Jayden Struble will enter in place of Adam Engstrom on defense.

Thursday’s matchup is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

