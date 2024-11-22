Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 22

Habs return to action against Golden Knights on Saturday

cms-20241122-practice-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Three days, three practices: The Canadiens completed a trio of on-ice sessions at the CN Sports Complex on Friday.

Twenty-three players, including Patrik Laine in a blue jersey suggesting no contact, participated in the morning affair.

Forwards

20 Slafkovsky

14 Suzuki

77 Dach

15 Newhook

71 Evans

13 Caufield

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

82 Condotta

40 Armia

Defensemen

21 Guhle

8 Matheson

48 Hutson

58 Savard

72 Xhekaj

52 Barron / 47 Struble

Goalies

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

Throughout the practice, Justin Barron and Jayden Struble took turns pairing off with Arber Xhekaj. Michael Pezzetta skated as an extra among forwards.

The Canadiens last played on Monday, and following a day off, the team held three consecutive practices in Brossard and worked on different aspects of their game. Although weeks like these are rare in a packed 82-game NHL schedule, head coach Martin St-Louis explained that you must be “ready” for days like these and plan ahead.

“We had a plan when we got back to work on Wednesday. We focused a lot on the defensive aspects. Thursday, we worked on individual things. Today, we spent more time on the offensive game, but we let those drills go on so we could also work on our defensive game, but it was more structured for offense,” he said during his media op.

The Habs are back in action (finally) on Saturday to host the Vegas Golden Knights and Hockey Fights Cancer presented by CIBC at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Media op: Anderson

Media op: Condotta

Media op: Gallagher

Media op: St-Louis

News Feed

Updates from practice – Nov. 21

Updates from practice – Nov. 20

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard loaned to Laval Rocket

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 18

EDM@MTL: Game recap

EDM@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Nov. 17

CBJ@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Nov. 16

CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@MIN: Game recap

MTL@MIN: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 13

MTL@BUF: Game recap

The Canadiens honor Canadian Forces

MTL@BUF: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Nov. 10

MTL@TOR: Game recap