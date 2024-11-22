Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 22

Throughout the practice, Justin Barron and Jayden Struble took turns pairing off with Arber Xhekaj. Michael Pezzetta skated as an extra among forwards.

The Canadiens last played on Monday, and following a day off, the team held three consecutive practices in Brossard and worked on different aspects of their game. Although weeks like these are rare in a packed 82-game NHL schedule, head coach Martin St-Louis explained that you must be “ready” for days like these and plan ahead.

“We had a plan when we got back to work on Wednesday. We focused a lot on the defensive aspects. Thursday, we worked on individual things. Today, we spent more time on the offensive game, but we let those drills go on so we could also work on our defensive game, but it was more structured for offense,” he said during his media op.

The Habs are back in action (finally) on Saturday to host the Vegas Golden Knights and Hockey Fights Cancer presented by CIBC at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.