BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex ahead of the team’s annual holiday hospital visits on Wednesday.

Mike Matheson and Patrik Laine were not on the ice. The pair benefitted from therapy days instead.

Twenty players laced their skates. Michael Pezzetta practicedin Laine’s spot on the Canadiens’ second line, while Jayden Struble filled in for Matheson on the blue line.