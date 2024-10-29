Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 29

Barron, Guhle, Slafkovský and Harvey-Pinard joined the main group

cms-20241029-skate-slaf-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Juraj Slafkovský is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday when the Habs take on the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre.

The entire group, including Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Slafkovský, took part in the morning skate.

Barron, Guhle, and Slafkovský practiced in regular jerseys for the first time since sustaining their respective upper-body injuries. Meanwhile, Harvey-Pinard wore a blue jersey, suggesting he can’t receive contact yet, for his first session with the group since undergoing successful surgery on his leg in July. He was also seen skating on his own with Director of hockey development Adam Nicholas prior to the main session.

Here’s a look at the projected lineup against the Kraken:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

77 Dach

20 Slafkovský

15 Newhook

40 Armia

17 Anderson

71 Evans

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

28 Dvorak

91 Kapanen

Defensemen

8 Matheson

47 Struble

48 Hutson

58 Savard

72 Xhekaj

24 Mailloux

Goalies

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

Guhle and Barron were paired together.

Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Kraken is also Halloween at the Bell Centre presented by Haribo. Fans are encouraged to come in costume for a chance to win $500 at Tricolore Sports. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

SEA@MTL: What you need to know

Pregame vs. SEA: St-Louis

Pregame vs. SEA: Caufield

Pregame vs. SEA: Newhook

Pregame vs. SEA: Slafkovský

News Feed

SEA@MTL: What you need to know

Celebrate Halloween early with the Habs on Tuesday

Lucas Condotta loaned to Laval Rocket

MTL@PHI: Game recap

MTL@PHI: What you need to know

Updates from morning skate – Oct. 26

STL@MTL: Game recap

STL@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Oct. 25 

Catching up with… Ivan Demidov

Updates from practice – Oct. 23

NYR@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 22

NYR@MTL: What you need to know

Updates at practice – Oct. 21 

MTL@NYI: Game recap

MTL@NYI: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Oct. 18