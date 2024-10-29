Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 29

MONTREAL – Juraj Slafkovský is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday when the Habs take on the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre.

The entire group, including Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Slafkovský, took part in the morning skate.

Barron, Guhle, and Slafkovský practiced in regular jerseys for the first time since sustaining their respective upper-body injuries. Meanwhile, Harvey-Pinard wore a blue jersey, suggesting he can’t receive contact yet, for his first session with the group since undergoing successful surgery on his leg in July. He was also seen skating on his own with Director of hockey development Adam Nicholas prior to the main session.

Here’s a look at the projected lineup against the Kraken: