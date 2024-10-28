Celebrate Halloween early with the Habs on Tuesday

Interactive haunted house, trick-or-treat doors, costume contest and more will be serving up scares at the Bell Centre on Oct. 29

FB_EN_Julia Ceniccola
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL - Spooky season culminates on October 31, but the Canadiens are celebrating two days early with fans.

On Tuesday, the Habs host Halloween at the Bell Centre presented by Haribo with the Seattle Kraken in town.

TICKETS: Kraken @ Canadiens 🎟️

While game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, the spine-tingling activities start at 5:00 p.m., including:

  • An interactive haunted house for fans to explore in Canadiens Plaza (a minimum age of 16 years and older is required to participate);
  • Trick-or-treat doors to knock on, also located outdoors in Canadiens Plaza (side note: Habs players went trick-or-treating online and did not disappoint);
  • Zombies, because even the undead love hockey;
  • And a photo booth for costumed fans in section 113, open until first intermission.

All fans are encouraged to arrive early and in costume for a chance to win a $500 gift card at Tricolore Sports by visiting the photo booth in section 113.

Not sure what to wear? Youppi! might be able to provide some inspo.

Whether dressing up as a video game character, a detective, or a cowboy, Halloween only happens once a year, so get your spook on, treat your sweet tooth, and watch your favorite team hit the ice.

Click here for tickets to Tuesday’s game.

For more Habs Halloweening visit the team's virtual pumpkin patch here for a chance to win an orange Canadiens cap.

Related Content

News Feed

Lucas Condotta loaned to Laval Rocket

MTL@PHI: Game recap

MTL@PHI: What you need to know

Updates from morning skate – Oct. 26

STL@MTL: Game recap

STL@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Oct. 25 

Catching up with… Ivan Demidov

Updates from practice – Oct. 23

NYR@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 22

NYR@MTL: What you need to know

Updates at practice – Oct. 21 

MTL@NYI: Game recap

MTL@NYI: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Oct. 18

Logan Mailloux recalled from Laval Rocket

Canadiens to hold “Tribute to the Champions” ceremony on Oct. 22