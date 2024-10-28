Celebrate Halloween early with the Habs on Tuesday

MONTREAL - Spooky season culminates on October 31, but the Canadiens are celebrating two days early with fans.
On Tuesday, the Habs host Halloween at the Bell Centre presented by Haribo with the Seattle Kraken in town.
TICKETS: Kraken @ Canadiens 🎟️
While game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, the spine-tingling activities start at 5:00 p.m., including:
- An interactive haunted house for fans to explore in Canadiens Plaza (a minimum age of 16 years and older is required to participate);
- Trick-or-treat doors to knock on, also located outdoors in Canadiens Plaza (side note: Habs players went trick-or-treating online and did not disappoint);