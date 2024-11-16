Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Nov. 16

Justin Barron will return to the lineup on Saturday

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Justin Barron will play his first game since October 31 when the Canadiens host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Here’s some other lineup news:

  • Jayden Struble will sit out in favor of Barron.
  • Rafaël Harvey-Pinard skated in Brendan Gallagher's spot Saturday morning, Gallagher is expected to line up alongside Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak against the Jackets.
  • Michael Pezzetta was an extra at practice and is not expected to play tonight.

See below for the lines and defense pairings featured at morning skate:

Forwards

20 Slafkovský

14 Suzuki

77 Dach

15 Newhook

71 Evans

13 Caufield

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

49 Harvey-Pinard

51 Heineman

82 Condotta

40 Armia

Defensemen

8 Matheson

21 Guhle

48 Hutson

58 Savard

72 Xhekaj

52 Barron

Goalies

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

The Canadiens will honor Shea Weber’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame ahead of puck drop on Saturday. For tickets to the game, click here.

