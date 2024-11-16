Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Nov. 16

MONTREAL – Justin Barron will play his first game since October 31 when the Canadiens host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Here’s some other lineup news:

Jayden Struble will sit out in favor of Barron.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard skated in Brendan Gallagher's spot Saturday morning, Gallagher is expected to line up alongside Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak against the Jackets.

Michael Pezzetta was an extra at practice and is not expected to play tonight.

See below for the lines and defense pairings featured at morning skate: