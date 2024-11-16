Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Nov. 16

MONTREAL – Justin Barron will play his first game since October 31 when the Canadiens host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Here’s some other lineup news:
- Jayden Struble will sit out in favor of Barron.
- Rafaël Harvey-Pinard skated in Brendan Gallagher's spot Saturday morning, Gallagher is expected to line up alongside Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak against the Jackets.
- Michael Pezzetta was an extra at practice and is not expected to play tonight.
See below for the lines and defense pairings featured at morning skate: