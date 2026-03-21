MONTREAL — The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders.
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at the session:
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Mar. 21
Habs prepare for first of three games on home ice
MONTREAL — The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders.
Patrik Laine, Arber Xhekaj and Samuel Montembeault also took part in the skate.
The Canadiens will honor Quebec’s Indigenous cultures tonight at the Bell Centre. In addition, the team is also hosting Molson FANatic Saturdays. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.