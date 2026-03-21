Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Mar. 21

Habs prepare for first of three games on home ice

20260321-skate-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL — The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders.  
 
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at the session:

Patrik Laine, Arber Xhekaj and Samuel Montembeault also took part in the skate. 
 
The Canadiens will honor Quebec’s Indigenous cultures tonight at the Bell Centre. In addition, the team is also hosting Molson FANatic Saturdays. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

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