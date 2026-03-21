Canadiens celebrate Indigenous cultures

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will highlight Indigenous cultures across Quebec on Saturday, during the team’s annual First Peoples Celebration at the Bell Centre.

Among the initiatives taking place for the game against the New York Islanders is the creation of a custom team logo to be displayed on signage, projections and merchandise around the arena. The bespoke design was created by Terry Randy Awashish, a multidisciplinary Atikamekw Nehirowisiw artist from Opitciwan now living in the city.

Through his experiences moving to Montreal, he focuses on the intersection of ancestral and contemporary territories in his work, and how they coexist. His creative projects include graphic design, installations, photography, and more, and have been featured in expositions across Quebec.

Awashish’s take on the Canadiens logo features references to traditional Indigenous footwear, flora, and fauna as seen through a contemporary lens.

Below is his explanation of the different elements found in the design: