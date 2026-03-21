Canadiens celebrate Indigenous cultures

Atikamekw Nehirowisiw artist Terry Randy Awashish creates a custom team logo for Saturday’s First Peoples Celebration

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will highlight Indigenous cultures across Quebec on Saturday, during the team’s annual First Peoples Celebration at the Bell Centre.

Among the initiatives taking place for the game against the New York Islanders is the creation of a custom team logo to be displayed on signage, projections and merchandise around the arena. The bespoke design was created by Terry Randy Awashish, a multidisciplinary Atikamekw Nehirowisiw artist from Opitciwan now living in the city.

Through his experiences moving to Montreal, he focuses on the intersection of ancestral and contemporary territories in his work, and how they coexist. His creative projects include graphic design, installations, photography, and more, and have been featured in expositions across Quebec.

Awashish’s take on the Canadiens logo features references to traditional Indigenous footwear, flora, and fauna as seen through a contemporary lens.

Below is his explanation of the different elements found in the design:

Choice of colors

The colors are inspired by the regalia worn by dancers at powwows, First Nations social gatherings where everyone is welcome. They are also inspired by traditional beadwork and crafts, representing the rich cultural heritage of First Peoples.

Green background

The use of green represents notcimik, or the forest from which we come.

Big game tracks and floral patterns

The illustrated tracks of big game animals represent the wildlife that have shaped the cultures and deep-rooted identities of First Peoples communities.

The organic floral shapes represent the traditional designs and artistic heritage of First Peoples.

20260321-First-Peoples-Logo-Fauna-Flora

Moccasin shape

The domes represent the toe of moccasins, and the four sets of colors symbolize the Four Directions of the Medicine Wheel, an Indigenous symbol of balance and interconnectedness. The colors used are different from the four that are traditionally represented, giving a modern take.

20260321-First-Peoples-Logo-Mocassins

Arrangement

The elements are arranged in a shape that represents a gathering, whether around the ice at the Bell Centre, or a traditional activity like a powwow.

Fans wishing to purchase merchandise featuring the Canadiens First Peoples Celebration logo can visit Tricolore Sports in-store or online as of Saturday. The Regroupement des centres d'amitiés autochtones du Québec (RCAAQ) will receive 25% of profits from the collection. 

Here’s what else is happening at the arena:

  • Guest chef Ryland Diome of Kahnawà:ke will have a special concessions kiosk in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Restaurant Spotlight powered by Interac;
  • Montreal Inuk music producer, DJ Atamone, will likewise be providing the tunes during pregame, postgame, and intermissions in M2 Marché Montréal Loto Québec;
  • Guests from the RCAAQ and the Kahnawà:ke community will be in attendance thanks to the generosity of Ford Canada;
  • The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation will also welcome guests from Amikobi Elementary School of the Anishnabe Nation of Lac-Simon, the Otapi Secondary School of the Atikamekw Nation of Manawan, and the Kassinu Mamu Secondary School of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh Nation of Mashteuiatsh.

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