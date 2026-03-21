NYI@MTL: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

It may seem redundant to say that every game matters, but with the Atlantic Division being as close as it is and Montreal locked in a three-way tie with Boston and Detroit, it is obvious that tonight’s clash with the Islanders is yet another game of great importance for both teams. Given the context, both teams are hungry to get back in the win column after the Habs and Isles lost to Detroit and Ottawa on Thursday, respectively.

The Canadiens sit third in the division with a game in hand over the Bruins and Red Wings. Meanwhile, the Islanders are one point out of a Wild Card spot and tied in points with the Columbus Blue Jackets, which have three games in hand over the Isles in the Metropolitan Division.

SEASON SERIES

Feb. 26 vs. NYI: 4-3 NYI (OT)

Mar. 21 vs. NYI:

Apr. 12 @ NYI:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Juraj Slafkovsky scored his 25th goal of the season on Thursday. The 21-year-old winger is enjoying a five-game point streak (2G, 3A) and has registered 13 shots on goal in his last three outings.

On the other end of the ice, Brayden Schenn notched his first goal as an Islander against Toronto on Tuesday. Since being traded from the St. Louis Blues to the Islanders at the NHL Trade Deadline, the 34-year-old center has four points (2G, 2A) in six games with the Islanders.

In addition, fans should keep an eye on Noah Dobson and Matthew Schaefer, who each scored a pair of goals the first time these two clubs met this season.

BY THE NUMBERS: ISLES-HABS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: