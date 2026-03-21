NYI@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens are celebrating Quebec’s Indigenous cultures

20260321-nyi-mtl-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Habs open a three-game homestand on Saturday against the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

First Peoples Celebration

Quebec’s Indigenous cultures will be in the spotlight on Saturday, when the Canadiens host the team’s annual First Peoples Celebration at the Bell Centre.

Here’s a look at what fans can expect at the arena: 

  • Guest chef Ryland Diome of Kahnawà:ke will have a special concessions kiosk in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Restaurant Spotlight powered by Interac; 
  • Montreal Inuk music producer, DJ Atamone, will likewise be providing the tunes during pregame, postgame, and intermissions in M2 Marché Montréal Loto Québec; 
  • A custom Canadiens First Peoples Celebration logo designed by multidisciplinary Atikamekw Nehirowisiw artist Terry Randy Awashish, from the Opitciwan community, will be displayed throughout the arena during the game; 
  • Exclusive merchandise featuring the logo will be available at Tricolore Sports, with 25% of profits benefiting the Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec (RCAAQ);
  • Guests from the RCAAQ and the Kahnawà:ke community will be in attendance thanks to the generosity of Ford Canada; 
  • The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation will also welcome guests from Amikobi Elementary School of the Anishnabe Nation of Lac-Simon, the Otapi Secondary School of the Atikamekw Nation of Manawan, and the Kassinu Mamu Secondary School of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh Nation of Mashteuiatsh.

Molson FANatic Saturdays

Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what else is in store tonight:

  • Former Canadiens players Yvon Lambert and Francis Bouillon will meet fans in Section 117 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; 
  • Local artist Pascal Blanchet will create a painting live in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec. To see all the paintings so far, plus enter for a chance to win one, click here
  • One lucky fan will get to shoot for Canadiens season tickets and other prizes during second intermission.

Fans aged 18+ can also take part in this month’s pre- and postgame party happening at Peel Pub for a chance to win tickets to the game, watch a live podcast recording, and more. For all the details, click here.

TEAM COMPARISONS

It may seem redundant to say that every game matters, but with the Atlantic Division being as close as it is and Montreal locked in a three-way tie with Boston and Detroit, it is obvious that tonight’s clash with the Islanders is yet another game of great importance for both teams. Given the context, both teams are hungry to get back in the win column after the Habs and Isles lost to Detroit and Ottawa on Thursday, respectively.

The Canadiens sit third in the division with a game in hand over the Bruins and Red Wings. Meanwhile, the Islanders are one point out of a Wild Card spot and tied in points with the Columbus Blue Jackets, which have three games in hand over the Isles in the Metropolitan Division.

SEASON SERIES

Feb. 26 vs. NYI: 4-3 NYI (OT) 

Mar. 21 vs. NYI: 

Apr. 12 @ NYI:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Juraj Slafkovsky scored his 25th goal of the season on Thursday. The 21-year-old winger is enjoying a five-game point streak (2G, 3A) and has registered 13 shots on goal in his last three outings.

On the other end of the ice, Brayden Schenn notched his first goal as an Islander against Toronto on Tuesday. Since being traded from the St. Louis Blues to the Islanders at the NHL Trade Deadline, the 34-year-old center has four points (2G, 2A) in six games with the Islanders.

In addition, fans should keep an eye on Noah Dobson and Matthew Schaefer, who each scored a pair of goals the first time these two clubs met this season.

BY THE NUMBERS: ISLES-HABS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC

New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.

The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.

Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.

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