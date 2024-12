MONTREAL – Christmas came early for the Habs and their fans as the Club announced on Tuesday that Patrik Laine will make his regular season debut with the Habs tonight against the Islanders at the Bell Centre.

Laine, who has been sidelined by a left knee sprain since late September, completed a line with Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky during the team’s morning skate.

Here’s a look at the projected lineup ahead of the game: