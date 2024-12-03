Laine activated off IR, will make Habs regular season debut Tuesday

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Tuesday that forward Patrik Laine has been activated off the injured reserve list.

He has been given medical clearance and will make his Habs regular season debut against the New York Islanders tonight at the Bell Centre.

The 26-year-old native of Tampere, FIN has been out with a sprained left knee that he suffered during preseason play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on September 28. His rehabilitation period was expected to last two to three months. He has been practicing with the team since late November.

Laine was acquired by the Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Jordan Harris on August 19. Montreal also received a second-round pick in 2026.

He was selected second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Draft.