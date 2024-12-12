Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Dec. 12

Forward Michael Pezzetta and defenseman Jayden Struble were also at the skate.

QUOTES OF THE DAY

Josh Anderson, who leads the team with 70 hits this season, on his improved mentality so far in 2024-25:

You just look back and realize how fortunate you are to be in this situation. It’s a tough League to produce in, it’s a tough League to score in. Your career flies by. You don’t want to have any regrets when you’re done and you kind of try to look at it that way and take each and every day one day at a time, and just enjoy doing what you love to do. Obviously, we have a great group in here, so it’s easy to come to work each and every day and be with these guys.

Brendan Gallagher on Lane Hutson, who, according to NHL PR, can become just the fifth rookie defenseman in NHL history with an eight-game point streak if he picks up a point on Thursday:

We put him in pretty much every position, every situation, and he always handles it like a seasoned veteran. We all knew from day one what he’s capable of. I think the coaches are really working with him and giving him every opportunity to excel, and he’s taking advantage of it. When you’re on the ice with him, he makes things happen and he makes our lives easier, and we have a lot of trust in him.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.