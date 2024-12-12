Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Dec. 12

Habs looking for fourth win in five; Hutson aiming to prolong historic point streak

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL - The Canadiens took to the Bell Centre ice for morning skate in the hopes of picking up their fourth win in five games with the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting on Thursday night.

Here’s a look at the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

15 Newhook

20 Slafkovsky

77 Dach

92 Laine

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

71 Evans

40 Armia

Defensemen

48 Hutson

8 Matheson

21 Guhle

52 Barron

72 Xhekaj

58 Savard

Goalies

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

Forward Michael Pezzetta and defenseman Jayden Struble were also at the skate.

QUOTES OF THE DAY

Josh Anderson, who leads the team with 70 hits this season, on his improved mentality so far in 2024-25:

You just look back and realize how fortunate you are to be in this situation. It’s a tough League to produce in, it’s a tough League to score in. Your career flies by. You don’t want to have any regrets when you’re done and you kind of try to look at it that way and take each and every day one day at a time, and just enjoy doing what you love to do. Obviously, we have a great group in here, so it’s easy to come to work each and every day and be with these guys.

Brendan Gallagher on Lane Hutson, who, according to NHL PR, can become just the fifth rookie defenseman in NHL history with an eight-game point streak if he picks up a point on Thursday:

We put him in pretty much every position, every situation, and he always handles it like a seasoned veteran. We all knew from day one what he’s capable of. I think the coaches are really working with him and giving him every opportunity to excel, and he’s taking advantage of it. When you’re on the ice with him, he makes things happen and he makes our lives easier, and we have a lot of trust in him.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

