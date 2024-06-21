Laval Rocket and Jean-François Houle mutually agree to part ways

LAVAL – Laval Rocket general manager John Sedgwick announced on Friday that the team and head coach Jean-François Houle have come to a mutual agreement to part ways in order to allow Houle to pursue another professional opportunity. He will return to his alma mater as head coach of Clarkson University’s men’s hockey team in the NCAA.

"We would like to thank Jean-François for his contribution to the development of the culture of our organization and our players. During his three years at the helm of the team, his dedication and experience allowed the Rocket to be highly competitive, while preparing many players to make the jump to the NHL. We wish him the best of luck for this next chapter of his career,” said Sedgwick.