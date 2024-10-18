LAK@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens dropped a second game in a row after losing 4-1 to the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre on Thursday.
Roster
Justin Barron scores Habs lone goal in loss
MONTREAL – The Canadiens dropped a second game in a row after losing 4-1 to the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre on Thursday.
Roster
Samuel Montembeault earned a third consecutive start in net. The goaltender made 28 saves.
For more stats, visit the Gamecenter summary here.
David Savard reached a new career milestone by taking part in his 800th career NHL game.
Meanwhile, Arber Xhekaj hit the 100-game mark in the League.
Unfortunately, the Canadiens finished the game down a defenseman. The team announced during the second intermission that Mike Matheson would not return to play due to an upper-body injury.
Montreal goals
P1 07:02 0-[1] Barron (Caufield, Suzuki)
Los Angeles goals
P1 18:20 [1]-1 Anderson (Gavrikov, Kempe)
P2 01:37 [2]-1 Laferriere (Spence, Turcotte)
P3 17:02 [3]-1 Englund (Byfield)
P3 19:12 [4]-1 Kempe (Gavrikov, Kopitar) - SHG, EN
What’s next
The Canadiens will hit the road for a Saturday night meeting with the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The team’s next home game is on Tuesday when the New York Rangers visit the Bell Centre. Please note that puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. Tickets for the Original Six matchup can be purchased here.