LAK@MTL: Game recap

Los Angeles goals

P1 18:20 [1]-1 Anderson (Gavrikov, Kempe)

P2 01:37 [2]-1 Laferriere (Spence, Turcotte)

P3 17:02 [3]-1 Englund (Byfield)

P3 19:12 [4]-1 Kempe (Gavrikov, Kopitar) - SHG, EN

What’s next

The Canadiens will hit the road for a Saturday night meeting with the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The team’s next home game is on Tuesday when the New York Rangers visit the Bell Centre. Please note that puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. Tickets for the Original Six matchup can be purchased here.