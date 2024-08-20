Laine ‘super excited’ for new opportunity in Montreal

BROSSARD – There were no cases of the Monday blues for Habs fans to start the week.

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced a major trade on Monday afternoon, bringing Patrik Laine and a second-round pick (2026) to Montreal in exchange for defenseman Jordan Harris.

Hughes and Laine both addressed to the media via Zoom following the announcement. Here are some highlights from their respective media availabilities:

Please note questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Laine on coming to a hockey-crazed market like Montreal:

I don't think there was much to be said in the sense that I needed convincing to come to Montreal. It’s the biggest hockey market there is. I've played in Canada before and I loved every minute of it, so I miss being back there, where hockey is the number one thing. People genuinely care about the team and the players, so I didn't need too much convincing. I really wanted to go to Montreal. I know the city, how much they care about the team and how passionate the fans are.

Laine on his goalscoring ability:

I don't want to come back as a 30-goal scorer. I want to come back as a 40- to 50-[goal scorer]. I've done that previously and it's not by accident, but it's not just all about that. I want to come in and do whatever it takes to contribute to the team and make the team win. Whether it's me scoring 50 or scoring 20, as long as the team wins, that's all I’m about. I just want to win.