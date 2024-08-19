Canadiens acquire Patrik Laine and a 2026 second-round pick

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the team has acquired forward Patrik Laine and a second-round pick in 2026 from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Jordan Harris.

Laine, 26, registered nine points (six goals, three assists) in 18 games with Columbus last season. The 6-foot-5, 215 lb right-handed winger has appeared in 480 regular season games over eight NHL seasons with the Winnipeg Jets and the Blue Jackets, tallying 204 goals and 184 assists. The Tampere, FIN native was drafted second overall by the Jets in 2016.

On the international stage, Laine helped Finland win the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship with 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in seven games, in addition to being named to the tournament’s All-Star Team.