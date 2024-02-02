Hughes: 'This team has resilience and can handle adversity'

MONTREAL – The deal is done. The Canadiens traded forward Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, acquiring a 2024 first-round pick – and a 2027 third-round pick if the Jets win the Stanley Cup this year – in return.

Shortly after the trade, general manager Kent Hughes took to Zoom to discuss the deal with the media.

Here are some highlights from his press conference.

Please note that some answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Hughes on the return for Monahan, asking for a player versus a prospect, and retaining salary in the deal:

With certain teams, the cap influenced things because they have enough space, but with a lot of other teams, the fact that it was a rental lowered the demand. In terms of return, there were some teams who said they would not pay a first-round pick to rent a player.

We were open to getting one or the other [a player or a prospect]. If it were a prospect, that player would’ve had to have the value of a first-round pick. We were open and we will always remain open. If we make a trade today for a pick instead of a prospect with the value of a first-round pick or if we trade a pick in the future in order to get that kind of player, we’re always open. But in the case of this trade, the pick was more available and that did it for us.

It was kind of a case-by-case situation when we talked to teams about whether we would be willing to retain [salary] or not. I generally don't try to close doors and just keep it open. But if I could do a trade without retaining, there's value to that for us in the sense that we have that availability, whether we end up moving another player before the trade deadline or not, or whether we participate as a third party in a trade. My feeling was that on the retention component, we would get more value out of using it elsewhere than using it for Sean.