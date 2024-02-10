Joshua Roy recalled from Laval Rocket

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Saturday that forward Joshua Roy was recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

Roy joins the team for a second time this season after making his NHL debut on Jan. 13. In six games with the Habs, the 20-year-old scored one goal – his first in the League – and added an assist before being loaned back to the Rocket on Jan. 24.

The Saint-Georges-De-Beauce, QC native has posted 13-19-32 totals in 40 games with the Club’s AHL affiliate this year.

The Canadiens host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.