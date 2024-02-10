Joshua Roy recalled from Laval Rocket

Saturday’s recall marks Roy’s second stint with Montreal this season

cms-20240123-ott-mtl-ABA00229-joshua-roy
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Saturday that forward Joshua Roy was recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

Roy joins the team for a second time this season after making his NHL debut on Jan. 13. In six games with the Habs, the 20-year-old scored one goal – his first in the League – and added an assist before being loaned back to the Rocket on Jan. 24.

The Saint-Georges-De-Beauce, QC native has posted 13-19-32 totals in 40 games with the Club’s AHL affiliate this year.

The Canadiens host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

News Feed

DAL@MTL: Game recap

DAL@MTL: What you need to know

Lucas Condotta loaned to Laval Rocket

Updates from practice - Feb. 9

Updates from practice – Feb. 8

MTL@WSH: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Feb. 6

MTL@WSH: What you need to know

CH Weekly: February 5 to 11

Updates from practice – Feb. 5

Samuel Montembeault earns Molson Cup honor for January

Updates from practice – Feb. 4

Two-year contract for Brandon Gignac

Lucas Condotta called up from the Laval Rocket

2024 NHL All-Star Weekend Recap

2024 NHL All-Star Game: What you need to know

Hughes: 'This team has resilience and can handle adversity'

Sean Monahan traded to Winnipeg for a first-round pick in 2024