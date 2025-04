MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Thursday that forward Joshua Roy has been assigned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, QC native rejoins the team’s affiliate after playing eight games during his most recent stint with the Canadiens. He was recalled on March 10.

The 21-year-old has registered 35 points (20G, 15A) in 46 games with the Rocket this season.