Jayden Struble assigned to Laval on conditioning assignment

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Friday that they’ve assigned defenseman Jayden Struble to the AHL’s Laval Rocket on a conditioning assignment.

Struble, 23, has played 26 games for the Canadiens this season, recording two goals and three assists for five points with 14:16 of average time on ice. He last played on January 10 in Washington.

A native of Cumberland, RI, Struble has 82 career games in the NHL on his CV, notching five goals and 10 assists for 15 points to go along with an average of 15:32 of ice time per game.

The 6-foot, 207-pound rearguard was selected by the Canadiens in the second round (46th overall) in 2019.