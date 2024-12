BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Friday morning that goaltender Jakub Dobes has been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The netminder carries a 9-3-1 record, 2.44 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 14 games with the Rocket this season.

Friday’s announcement marks the first time Dobes has been called up by the Canadiens since the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.