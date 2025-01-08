Hughes: ‘Many players have reached a new level in their game’

BROSSARD – New Year, same tradition: the GM’s midseason review. With the Canadiens soon approaching the halfway mark of their 2024-25 season, general manager Kent Hughes held a press conference to discuss the first half of the campaign with the media at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Among the many topics Hughes discussed were the Habs’ tough start to the season, the acquisition of defenseman Alexandre Carrier, and his philosophy for asset management.

Here are some highlights from his media availability:

Please note questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Hughes on the tough start to the season:

I don’t think this will surprise anyone: we weren’t happy with the start to the season. We weren’t playing up to our abilities. There were several players who were weren’t playing up to their potential individually. What happens in such moments, and we saw it, is that the team’s confidence is affected, too. I don’t think the team gave up, but it was more that it was lacking that confidence. Hats off to the coaches for making adjustments so that the team would play better. But, we also saw that many players who were not playing up to their potential really reached a new level in their game.

Hughes on adding Carrier to the lineup:

What we wanted with Carrier was to fill a role we didn’t have internally. We wanted to add someone who could play higher up in the lineup, someone capable of managing minutes against thge likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, or Auston Matthews. It’s hard to give that to young players. We wanted to get to the next level as a team and play meaningful games after Christmas. It was important for us to add some experience. That experience definitely had a positive effect on the team and on the young players.

Hughes on the importance of the team gaining experience and performing in meaningful games:

We wanted to be in the mix in the sense that, in terms of progressing as a team, in terms of getting where we ultimately want to get to, there are certain things they have to experience. So, we want this group and this young group of players to be under the pressure of learning to win when it counts. [...] That was the most important thing about being in the mix, at least in mine and Jeff’s point of view.