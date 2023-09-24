News Feed

Red vs. White scrimmage: Game recap

Team Red scored a 4-3 win over Team White

MONTREAL – The Habs’ annual Red vs. White intrasquad game was held in front of a sold-out Bell Centre on Sunday.

The Canadiens announced during the game that $234,836 was raised in support of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and La Tablée des Chefs, an organization dedicated to fighting food insecurity and educating youth to develop food autonomy.

Team Red was victorious in the matinee, knocking off Team White 4-3 in a shootout.

Jared Davidson, Mattias Norlinder and Cole Caufield were the Team Red goalscorers, while Florian Xhekaj, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Riley Kidney lit the lamp for Team White.

Nick Suzuki scored the game-winning goal in the skills competition.

Here’s a look at how the Habs lined up:

Highlights

P1 [1] – 0 – Jared Davidson (Gabriel Bourque)

Jared Davidson opens the scoring

P2 [2] – 0 – Mattias Norlinder (Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield)

Norlinder doubles the lead for Team Red

P2 2 – [1] – Florian Xhekaj (Ty Smilanic)

Xhekaj gets Team White on the board

P2 [3] – 1 – Cole Caufield (Tanner Pearson)

Caufield adds to Team Red's lead

P2 3 – [2] – Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (Johnathan Kovacevic, Sean Monahan)

Harvey-Pinard brings Team White within one

P3 3 – [3] – Riley Kidney (Cedrick Guindon, Nicolas Beaudin)

Kidney scores on a one-timer

Shootout - Suzuki delivers the win for Team Red.

Suzuki scores the game-winning goal in the shootout

The Canadiens welcome the New Jersey Devils to town on Monday to open preseason action.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.