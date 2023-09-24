Red vs. White scrimmage: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Habs’ annual Red vs. White intrasquad game was held in front of a sold-out Bell Centre on Sunday.

The Canadiens announced during the game that $234,836 was raised in support of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and La Tablée des Chefs, an organization dedicated to fighting food insecurity and educating youth to develop food autonomy.

Team Red was victorious in the matinee, knocking off Team White 4-3 in a shootout.

Jared Davidson, Mattias Norlinder and Cole Caufield were the Team Red goalscorers, while Florian Xhekaj, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Riley Kidney lit the lamp for Team White.

Nick Suzuki scored the game-winning goal in the skills competition.

Here’s a look at how the Habs lined up: