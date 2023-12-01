FLA@MTL: Game recap

Despite keeping up in the shot count, the Canadiens were held scoreless in the first two periods. The Panthers finally broke the ice in the second period and added three more goals in the final frame before the Habs would reply. Johnathan Kovacevic lit the lamp for Montreal, netting his fourth of the season with assists from Cole Caufield and Jake Evans.

Tanner Pearson led the way for Montreal with four shots on goal, while Josh Anderson dished out five hits on the night. Kaiden Guhle registered four blocked shots, and Cayden Primeau made 24 saves in the loss.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

