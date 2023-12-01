FLA@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens returned home after a two-week absence from the Bell Centre, but the Florida Panthers spoiled the party and won 5-1 on Thursday night.
It was Youppi!’s annual Mascot Party at the Bell Centre, this year featuring Stanley C. Panther (Florida Panthers), Hunter (Edmonton Oilers), Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks), Buoy (Seattle Kraken,) and Sourdough Sam (San Francisco 49ers – NFL). Although he wasn’t invited, Youppi!’s blue furry twin, METAL!, made sure to crash the party too.