FLA@MTL: Game recap

Cats spoil Habs’ return to the Bell Centre on Thursday

20231130_FLAMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens returned home after a two-week absence from the Bell Centre, but the Florida Panthers spoiled the party and won 5-1 on Thursday night.

It was Youppi!’s annual Mascot Party at the Bell Centre, this year featuring Stanley C. Panther (Florida Panthers), Hunter (Edmonton Oilers), Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks), Buoy (Seattle Kraken,) and Sourdough Sam (San Francisco 49ers – NFL). Although he wasn’t invited, Youppi!’s blue furry twin, METAL!, made sure to crash the party too.

Mascots take over the Bell Centre offices

The Canadiens also joined the rest of the NHL in a moment of silence to mark Hockey Fights Cancer month across the League.

Despite keeping up in the shot count, the Canadiens were held scoreless in the first two periods. The Panthers finally broke the ice in the second period and added three more goals in the final frame before the Habs would reply. Johnathan Kovacevic lit the lamp for Montreal, netting his fourth of the season with assists from Cole Caufield and Jake Evans.

Tanner Pearson led the way for Montreal with four shots on goal, while Josh Anderson dished out five hits on the night. Kaiden Guhle registered four blocked shots, and Cayden Primeau made 24 saves in the loss.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P3 09:30 4-[1] Kovacevic (Caufield, Evans)

Johnathan Kovacevic puts the Canadiens on the board

Florida goals

P2 07:07 [1]-0 Barkov

P3 00:08 [2]-0 Bennett (Verhaeghe)

P3 03:12 [3]-0 Rodrigues (Reinhart, Barkov)

P3 05:49 [4]-0 Verhaeghe (Ekblad, Rodrigues) – PPG

P3 19:49 [5]-1 Ekman-Larson (Kulikov, Cousins)

What’s next

The Canadiens’ four-game homestand continues on Saturday when the Detroit Red Wings come to visit. The team’s 114th birthday game takes place two nights later against the League’s youngest team, the Seattle Kraken, and Montreal then plays host to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, December 7. For tickets to those games, click here.

