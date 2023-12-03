DET@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens conceded in the opening minute of overtime, surrendering the extra point in a 5-4 loss to the Red Wings at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Justin Barron, Joel Armia, Nick Suzuki, and Gustav Lindström found the back of the net for the home team.

The Canadiens showed a gutsy performance, battling back from 3-0 and 4-2 deficits, but Jake Walman’s marker 54 seconds into the extra frame was the difference maker.

Mike Matheson logged a season-high 29:17 of ice time, good enough for the fourth highest total in his nine-year career to date.

Jake Allen turned aside 28 of 33 shots in the Habs crease.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

The 2023 Grey Cup Champion Montreal Alouettes received a lengthy standing ovation from the Bell Centre faithful ahead of puck drop. Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Kristian Matte, Shawn Lemon and head coach Jason Maas were among those in the house for the ceremony.