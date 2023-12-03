DET@MTL: Game recap

Habs storm back from 3-0 deficit, tie the game late but lose to the Red Wings in OT

20231202_DETMTL_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens conceded in the opening minute of overtime, surrendering the extra point in a 5-4 loss to the Red Wings at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Justin Barron, Joel Armia, Nick Suzuki, and Gustav Lindström found the back of the net for the home team.

The Canadiens showed a gutsy performance, battling back from 3-0 and 4-2 deficits, but Jake Walman’s marker 54 seconds into the extra frame was the difference maker.

Mike Matheson logged a season-high 29:17 of ice time, good enough for the fourth highest total in his nine-year career to date.

Jake Allen turned aside 28 of 33 shots in the Habs crease.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

The 2023 Grey Cup Champion Montreal Alouettes received a lengthy standing ovation from the Bell Centre faithful ahead of puck drop. Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Kristian Matte, Shawn Lemon and head coach Jason Maas were among those in the house for the ceremony.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 19:53 3-[1] Barron (Suzuki)

Justin Barron gets the Canadiens on the board

P2 04:07 3-[2] Armia (Unassisted) – SHG

Joel Armia scores a shorthanded goal

P3 04:12 4-[3] Suzuki (Matheson) – PPG

Nick Suzuki scores on the power-play

P3 04:01 4-[4] Lindström (Anderson, Evans)

Gustav Lindström ties the game

Detroit goals

P1 07:21 [1]-0 Veleno (Raymond, Walmond)

P1 11:44 [2]-0 Fischer (Rasmussen) – SHG

P1 19:20 [3]-0 Sprong (Seider)

P2 04:54 [4]-2 DeBrincat (Seider, Sprong) – PPG

OT 00:54 [5]-4 Walman (Larkin, DeBrincat)

What’s next

The Canadiens celebrate their 114th birthday on Monday when they host the Seattle Kraken on Nick Suzuki Bobblehead Night at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. For tickets, click here.

