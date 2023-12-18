MTL@WPG: What you need to know

WINNIPEG – The Canadiens are in Manitoba to play the Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday for the opening game of a season-long, seven-game road trip.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Habs closed out their home portion of the 2023 calendar year with a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday on Christmas at the Bell Centre presented by Lafleur. Joel Armia, Josh Anderson (2) and Cole Caufield orchestrated a four-goal middle frame and Christian Dvorak sealed the victory with an empty-netter late in the game, closing the door on the Isles’ comeback effort. Samuel Montembeault turned aside 30 shots in the win to improve his record to 7-4-2 on the year.