DAL@MTL: Game recap

Laine scores in return, but Habs fall 2-1 in SO

20250111-DAL@MTL-LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Patrik Laine scored in his return, but the Canadiens couldn’t make extra time magic for a fourth game in a row on Saturday against the Stars, falling 2-1 in the shootout.

Laine opened the scoring on the power play at 15:14 of the middle frame—potting his ninth goal in 14 games this season, and 399th point of his NHL career.

Jamie Benn replied for Dallas just over two minutes later to tie things back up, and that was all the scoring that regulation would see.

In the shootout, Jason Robertson scored the winner to extend the Stars’ win streak to seven.

Montreal’s own streak stops at three—each of the team’s last four games have been determined in overtime or the shootout.

Sam Montembeault made 34 saves in the effort.

Roster

A pair of Habs returned to the lineup against Dallas, with Laine and David Savard both getting their first game action since Dec. 31 in Vegas. Between the pipes, Montembeault got the start; Jakub Dobes played the night prior in Washington.

For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals

P2 15:14 0-[1] Laine (Suzuki, Hutson)

DAL@MTL: Laine scores PPG against Jake Oettinger

Dallas goals

P2 17:34 [1]-1 Benn (Bourque)

Shootout

Laine, Cole Caufield, and Nick Suzuki were denied by Jake Oettinger in the tie-breaker.

Robertson was the lone scorer; Wyatt Johnston was stopped by Montembeault.

What’s next

The Canadiens travel to Utah on Sunday to prepare for a first-ever game in the Beehive State on Tuesday. It’s the first half of a two-game road trip that will also see a rematch against the Stars on Thursday.

