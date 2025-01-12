DAL@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Patrik Laine scored in his return, but the Canadiens couldn’t make extra time magic for a fourth game in a row on Saturday against the Stars, falling 2-1 in the shootout.

Laine opened the scoring on the power play at 15:14 of the middle frame—potting his ninth goal in 14 games this season, and 399th point of his NHL career.

Jamie Benn replied for Dallas just over two minutes later to tie things back up, and that was all the scoring that regulation would see.

In the shootout, Jason Robertson scored the winner to extend the Stars’ win streak to seven.

Montreal’s own streak stops at three—each of the team’s last four games have been determined in overtime or the shootout.

Sam Montembeault made 34 saves in the effort.