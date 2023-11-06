News Feed

Updates from practice - Nov. 6

Updates from practice - Nov. 6
Jake Allen earns Molson Cup honor for October

Jake Allen earns Molson Cup honor for October
MTL@STL: Game recap

MTL@STL: Game recap
Gustav Lindström loaned to the Laval Rocket

Gustav Lindström loaned to the Laval Rocket
Updates from morning skate - Nov. 4

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 4
MTL@STL: What you need to know

MTL@STL: What you need to know
Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember

Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember
MTL@ARI: Game recap

MTL@ARI: Game recap
Silent auction in honor of Dr. David Mulder

Silent auction in honor of Dr. David Mulder
MTL@ARI: What you need to know

MTL@ARI: What you need to know
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Nov. 1

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Nov. 1
Lakeside Academy launches outdoor classroom this fall

Lakeside Academy launches outdoor classroom this fall  
Kirby Dach underwent successful knee surgery

Kirby Dach underwent successful knee surgery
MTL@VGK: Game recap

MTL@VGK: Game recap
CH Weekly: October 30 to November 5 

CH Weekly: October 30 to November 5 
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 30

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 30
MTL@VGK: What you need to know

MTL@VGK: What you need to know
WPG@MTL: Game recap

WPG@MTL: Game recap

CH Weekly: November 6 to 12 

The best way to stay up to date with all Canadiens-related events

1920x1080-CHWeekly
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will be home for most of the week after being away for three games, and there’s plenty for fans to look forward to.

FOUR GAMES ON THE DOCKET

Martin St-Louis' squad returns to the Bell Centre starting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

TICKETS: Lightning @ Canadiens 🎟

Then they’ll jet off to Detroit for a tilt with the Red Wings on Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch the game on TSN2 and RDS.

The Habs will fly back home for a pair of weekend games on Nov. 11-12, starting with the Boston Bruins on Saturday for Military Appreciation Night.

TICKETS: Bruins @ Canadiens 🎟

The Bleu-blanc-rouge will wrap up the week with a rare Sunday contest against the Vancouver Canucks on Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The event will be dedicated to the children of Leucan, an association that has dedicated itself over the past 40 years to supporting cancer-stricken children and their families. The kids will partake in a pregame ceremony on the ice.

TICKETS: Canucks @ Canadiens 🎟

Both games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

SILENT AUCTION IN HONOR OF DR. MULDER

Dr. Mulder’s 60-year career with the Canadiens, along with his contributions to the health sector in Montreal, will be celebrated on Nov. 9 at the Bell Centre. For the occasion, an online auction has been established and will be open right up until the event night to highlight all the work Dr. Mulder has accomplished in the community.

  • Until Thursday, bid on items and activities such as:
  • A game-worn Cole Caufield Reverse Retro jersey
  • A jersey signed by Nick Suzuki
  • A round of golf with Serge Savard
  • A racing event with Patrice Brisebois
  • And much more!

All proceeds will be split among the Montreal General Hospital Foundation, the Serge Savard Fund, and the Centennial Emergency Fund.

DJ ILLO SPINNING TUNES ON TWITCH

Monster Energy guest DJ Illo will be live on Twitch during warmups at the Bell Centre prior to Saturday’s game against the Bruins. Make sure to tune in as of 6:15 p.m. ET in for the chance to win a prize pack.

This DJ set is part of the Canadiens’ FANatic Saturdays programming, so enjoy a ton of pregame and in-game activities beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET at M2 Marché MTL Loto-Québec.

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win a Quebec-inspired prize pack, courtesy of SpongeTowels! Enter now for a chance to win SpongeTowels for a year, a $5,000 gift card to IGA, and more. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win some cool prizes and experiences!

ICYMI

On Monday, the Canadiens took their team photo prior to practice.

We asked the Habs to do their best impressions of Kirby Dach which led to some entertaining impersonations of No. 77.

Do your best Kirby impression

During the team’s weeklong Western road trip, head coach Martin St-Louis, captain Nick Suzuki and a few other Habs got the chance to meet Quebec icon and music legend Céline Dion following their game against the Golden Knights.

Follow the Canadiens across all social platforms at @CanadiensMTL for the latest news and updates.