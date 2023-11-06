CH Weekly: November 6 to 12 

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will be home for most of the week after being away for three games, and there’s plenty for fans to look forward to.

FOUR GAMES ON THE DOCKET

Martin St-Louis' squad returns to the Bell Centre starting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Then they’ll jet off to Detroit for a tilt with the Red Wings on Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch the game on TSN2 and RDS.

The Habs will fly back home for a pair of weekend games on Nov. 11-12, starting with the Boston Bruins on Saturday for Military Appreciation Night.

The Bleu-blanc-rouge will wrap up the week with a rare Sunday contest against the Vancouver Canucks on Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The event will be dedicated to the children of Leucan, an association that has dedicated itself over the past 40 years to supporting cancer-stricken children and their families. The kids will partake in a pregame ceremony on the ice.

Both games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

SILENT AUCTION IN HONOR OF DR. MULDER

Dr. Mulder’s 60-year career with the Canadiens, along with his contributions to the health sector in Montreal, will be celebrated on Nov. 9 at the Bell Centre. For the occasion, an online auction has been established and will be open right up until the event night to highlight all the work Dr. Mulder has accomplished in the community.

Until Thursday, bid on items and activities such as:

A game-worn Cole Caufield Reverse Retro jersey

A jersey signed by Nick Suzuki

A round of golf with Serge Savard

A racing event with Patrice Brisebois

And much more!

All proceeds will be split among the Montreal General Hospital Foundation, the Serge Savard Fund, and the Centennial Emergency Fund.