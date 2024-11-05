CGY@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Ahead of Remembrance Day, the Canadiens will salute members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans and their families as part of Military Appreciation Night. The Habs will likewise hold a ceremonial puck drop prior to the contest featuring Brigadier General Patrick Lemyre and his Chief Warrant Officer Patrice Chartrand from the Command Team of the 2nd Canadian Division and Joint Task Force (East). The national anthem will be performed by the band from the Fusiliers Mont-Royal.

TEAM COMPARISON

A change in scenery might be what the struggling Flames need as they begin a three-game, Eastern road swing in Montreal, followed by stops in Boston and Buffalo. Calgary was on the losing side of the Battle of Alberta on Sunday, dropping a 4-2 decision to the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Saddledome. Following an electric start to the season (5-0-1), the Pacific Division team has fallen on tough times with only one win in their last six outings (1-5-0). During that stretch, Ryan Huska’s men have been outscored 23-11.

Meanwhile, the Habs are facing challenges of their own after losing three games in a row. The team kicked off the week at the CN Sports Complex following an unsuccessful road trip to Washington (3-6 L) and Pittsburgh (1-3 L). Of note, new lines were featured at Monday’s practice, with Kirby Dach completing a trio with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovský forming a combination with Jake Evans and Alex Newhook. One more thing stood out in Brossard...

BY THE NUMBERS: FLAMES-CANADIENS

The Canadiens welcomed former NHLer and faceoff specialist Marc Bureau at practice. Prior to the main session, the Habs alum worked with the team’s centermen in the dot, an area where Montreal has struggled this season. The team sits 25th in the League with a 47.6% success rate, while their Western opponents rank 30th (45.7%).

While we’re talking stats, Suzuki is poised to collect his 300th career NHL point on Tuesday. Since making his professional debut in 2019-20, the 25-year-old captain has amassed 112 goals and 187 assists in 385 regular season games, bringing him within one point of reaching this new career milestone. Suzuki has 13 points (4G, 9A) in 12 games so far this season.

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: