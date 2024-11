BROSSARD – The Canadiens had a special guest at practice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday.

Former NHLer and faceoff specialist, Marc Bureau, worked with Montreal’s centermen ahead of the main session. Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Oliver Kapanen, Alex Newhook and Nick Suzuki joined Bureau, who played for the Canadiens from 1995-1998, and maintained a 53.4% win rate over 2,500 career draws.

Head coach Martin St-Louis deployed new forward lines on Monday: