CGY@MTL: Game recap

Habs drop tight game against Flames
MONTREAL – Canadiens lose a heartbreaker at the Bell Centre as the Flames top the Habs 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.
Ahead of Remembrance Day, the team hosted Military Appreciation Night and welcomed active military and veterans.
For the occasion, the national anthem was performed by Les Fusiliers Mont-Royal following a ceremonial puck drop.
Roster
Head coach Martin St-Louis deployed new line combinations against Calgary.
Samuel Montembeault got his ninth start of the season and turned aside 33 shots.
For more stats, visit the Gamecenter summary here.
Montreal goals
P2 16:23 1-[1] Gallagher (Armia, Kapanen) - PPG
P3 05:56 1-[2] Armia (Evans) - SHG
Calgary goals
P2 04:20 [1]-0 Zary (Kadri, Miromanov)
P3 17:14 [2]-2 Coronato (Coleman)
OT 00:07 [3]-2 Coronato (Unassisted)
What’s next
The Habs are back on the road for four games in New Jersey, Toronto, Buffalo and Minnesota. They’ll return to the Bell Centre on November 16 when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets and Shea Weber’s homecoming night in honor of his induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame. For tickets, click here.