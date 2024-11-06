CGY@MTL: Game recap

Habs drop tight game against Flames

20241105_CGYMTL_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Canadiens lose a heartbreaker at the Bell Centre as the Flames top the Habs 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, the team hosted Military Appreciation Night and welcomed active military and veterans.

For the occasion, the national anthem was performed by Les Fusiliers Mont-Royal following a ceremonial puck drop.

Canadian anthem performed by The Fusiliers Mont-Royal

Roster 

Head coach Martin St-Louis deployed new line combinations against Calgary.

Samuel Montembeault got his ninth start of the season and turned aside 33 shots.

For more stats, visit the Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals 

P2 16:23 1-[1] Gallagher (Armia, Kapanen) - PPG

CGY@MTL: Gallagher scores PPG against Dustin Wolf

P3 05:56 1-[2] Armia (Evans) - SHG

CGY@MTL: Armia scores SHG against Dustin Wolf

Calgary goals 

P2 04:20 [1]-0 Zary (Kadri, Miromanov) 

P3 17:14 [2]-2 Coronato (Coleman)

OT 00:07 [3]-2 Coronato (Unassisted) 

What’s next 

The Habs are back on the road for four games in New Jersey, Toronto, Buffalo and Minnesota. They’ll return to the Bell Centre on November 16 when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets and Shea Weber’s homecoming night in honor of his induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame. For tickets, click here.

