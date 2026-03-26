CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens enter Tuesday’s contest having won three of their last four, including a 5–2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in their most recent outing. That win gave Montreal a three-point cushion in the Eastern Conference playoff race, with at least one game in hand on each of the teams trailing close behind. Tuesday also marks the Canadiens’ final home game before a demanding stretch on the road, where they’ll play five games in nine nights. Montreal has been strong at the Bell Centre this season, posting a 21-13-2 record, and has been even better since December 1, going 15-8-1 — a mark that ranks among the NHL’s top five over that span.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have surged into the playoff picture. Their 9-2-4 record since the Olympic break ranks third in the league and has vaulted them into third place in the Metropolitan Division. It’s an impressive turnaround for a team that sat tied for last in the Eastern Conference as recently as January 12. The turning point? A change behind the bench. Since Rick Bowness took over as head coach on January 12, Columbus has posted a 19-3-4 record, which is the second-best mark in the NHL over that stretch.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 17 @ CBJ: CBJ 4-3 (SO)

Mar. 26 vs. CBJ:

Apr. 11 vs. CBJ:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

The Canadiens’ top line continues to drive the offense with a combined 35 points in Montreal’s last seven games. Cole Caufield enters the night riding a six-game point streak, while Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki have found the scoresheet in seven straight.

On the other side, Zach Werenski is putting together a Norris Trophy–caliber campaign. The 2015 eighth-overall pick has racked up 77 points in 64 games this season, including nine points in his last five outings.

BY THE NUMBERS: JACKETS-HABS

Here’s how the Blue Jackets and Canadiens match up by the numbers: