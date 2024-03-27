Catching up with... Owen Beck

MONTREAL – No one has experienced junior hockey quite like Owen Beck in the last 15 months.

The 19-year-old has appeared at two World Junior Championships, played for three different teams in the Ontario Hockey League – one of which he won an OHL Championship with – and booked his ticket to two Memorial Cups.

Oh, and beyond all that, he made his NHL debut with the Canadiens on Jan. 29, 2023.

The Canadiens content team spoke with the Habs prospect in January about a hectic couple of seasons, being traded to Saginaw earlier this year and more.

This interview was originally conducted on Jan. 30, 2024. Questions and answers have been edited for clarity and conciseness.

How would you put your last two seasons into words?

They’ve been pretty incredible. So many of my childhood dreams have come true over these last two years. They happened a lot quicker, a lot sooner than I would have thought […] so the fact that I've been so fortunate to have had of all those experiences is awesome and I'm so grateful for it.