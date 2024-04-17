Canadiens reassign four players to Laval

Joshua Roy, Justin Barron, Logan Mailloux, and Jayden Struble are all headed to the Habs’ AHL affiliate in Laval

By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that they’ve reassigned forward Joshua Roy and defensemen Justin Barron, Logan Mailloux, and Jayden Struble to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Barron, Mailloux, and Struble were in uniform for the Canadiens’ season finale on Tuesday at the Bell Centre. Barron was called up from Laval on an emergency basis on April 6, while Struble has been with the big club since November. For his part, Mailloux spent most of the season with the Rocket before being called up over the weekend and made his NHL debut on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Roy has been out since March with an upper-body injury. He has been cleared to return to action.

The Rocket is in the hunt for a final playoff spot and have two games remaining on their regular season schedule – a home-and-home back-to-back with the Belleville Senators on Friday and Saturday.

