David Savard wins Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy

MONTREAL – Members of the media assigned to covering the Montreal Canadiens voted defenseman David Savard as the 2023-24 recipient of the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy.

The trophy is awarded annually to the Canadiens player who had a dominant role during the regular season, without earning any particular honor.

Savard received the most votes in the race for the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy in 2023-24, earning 62 points overall to finish ahead of teammates Jake Evans (44 points), Joel Armia (30 points) and Kaiden Guhle (30 points). In his third campaign with the Canadiens, the 6-foot-1, 238 lb defenseman scored six goals and added 17 assists in 59 games.

The win is the second in as many years for the Saint-Hyacinthe, QC native, making him the fourth player in team history to accomplish the feat since Mark Streit (2006-07 and 2007-08), Mike McPhee (1989-90 and 1990-91) and Craig Ludwig (1984-85 and 1985-86) did the same.

Created in 1981 to honor the memory of the legendary sportswriter who spent most of his professional career covering the Canadiens, the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy was first awarded to Doug Jarvis following the 1981-82 season.