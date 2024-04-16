David Savard wins Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy

By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Members of the media assigned to covering the Montreal Canadiens voted defenseman David Savard as the 2023-24 recipient of the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy. 

The trophy is awarded annually to the Canadiens player who had a dominant role during the regular season, without earning any particular honor. 

Savard received the most votes in the race for the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy in 2023-24, earning 62 points overall to finish ahead of teammates Jake Evans (44 points), Joel Armia (30 points) and Kaiden Guhle (30 points). In his third campaign with the Canadiens, the 6-foot-1, 238 lb defenseman scored six goals and added 17 assists in 59 games.  

The win is the second in as many years for the Saint-Hyacinthe, QC native, making him the fourth player in team history to accomplish the feat since Mark Streit (2006-07 and 2007-08), Mike McPhee (1989-90 and 1990-91) and Craig Ludwig (1984-85 and 1985-86) did the same. 

Created in 1981 to honor the memory of the legendary sportswriter who spent most of his professional career covering the Canadiens, the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy was first awarded to Doug Jarvis following the 1981-82 season.

Player 

1 

2 

3 

Points 

David Savard 

12 

10 

6 

62 

Jake Evans 

8 

8 

4 

44 

Joel Armia 

3 

6 

9 

30 

Kaiden Guhle 

5 

5 

5 

30 

