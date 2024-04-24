Habs log off during End of Season Livestream with Kevin Raphael 

MONTREAL – With a bucket of water hanging over his head, the stakes were high for Kevin Raphael during the Canadiens’ End of Season Livestream on April 17.

For context, Raphael was back as the Habs’ online host for the third-annual edition of the show on Twitch and YouTube, live from the team’s locker cleanout day.

The dangling plastic vessel was incentive to get fans to subscribe to the Canadiens on YouTube—promised to be upturned by Raphael if the club’s NHL-leading channel reached 185,000 subscribers.

But it turned out neither the Habs, nor the nearly 10,000 fans tuning in on both platforms, needed to hit the mark to watch the host accidentally dunk himself during an interview with goalies Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.

Raphael backed into the decidedly delicate structure while asking the goaltending duo to recap their seasons in a single word. Just a little to the left, and both their answers may have been ‘wet’.

Watch the full segment below.