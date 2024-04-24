Habs log off during End of Season Livestream with Kevin Raphael 

A reverse dunk tank, games and more highlight third edition of show from team’s final day in Brossard

20240423-Thumb
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – With a bucket of water hanging over his head, the stakes were high for Kevin Raphael during the Canadiens’ End of Season Livestream on April 17.

For context, Raphael was back as the Habs’ online host for the third-annual edition of the show on Twitch and YouTube, live from the team’s locker cleanout day.

The dangling plastic vessel was incentive to get fans to subscribe to the Canadiens on YouTube—promised to be upturned by Raphael if the club’s NHL-leading channel reached 185,000 subscribers.

But it turned out neither the Habs, nor the nearly 10,000 fans tuning in on both platforms, needed to hit the mark to watch the host accidentally dunk himself during an interview with goalies Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.

Raphael backed into the decidedly delicate structure while asking the goaltending duo to recap their seasons in a single word. Just a little to the left, and both their answers may have been ‘wet’.

Watch the full segment below.

Kevin Raphael drops a bucket of water on himself

It wasn’t the only laugh-out-loud moment of the show. In fact, the newly-moistened host may have taken inspiration from the blunder into a secret word challenge later in the stream.

Defenseman Jordan Harris was nearly in tears (of laughter, of course) while trying to decipher the answer to Raphael’s clues.

Kevin Raphael tries to get Jordan Harris to say moist

In all, close to a dozen players stopped by the set to chat with fans and play a variety of games over the course of three hours.

That included games of the video variety. Alex Newhook elected to play Lil Gator Game—a surprising choice that made for an entertaining segment thanks to the forward’s mannerisms as the titular reptile.

Alex Newhook games live on Twitch and YouTube

Fans can rewatch the entire stream on demand on the team’s YouTube account, or on Twitch until May 1. Subscribe to both accounts (@CanadiensMTL) to not miss any fun in the future!

