Nick Suzuki wins the Canadiens' Molson Cup Player of the Year

BROSSARD - Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki has been named the winner of the Molson Cup Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season. The captain, who won the monthly award in February, is now a three-time recipient of the annual honor.

The trophy is awarded each year to the player who earned the most three-star selections and is based off a point system calculated as follows: a first star selection merits three points, a second star selection earns two points, and third star selection is awarded a single point. The captain was named first star of the game four times, second star ten times and third star five times.

Suzuki finished the season ahead of teammates Cole Caufield and Samuel Montembeault.

For the third straight season, the London, ON native played in all 82 games, extending his ironman streak to 372 games and ranking third-most amongst active skaters in the NHL. The former first-round pick led the team and with 33 goals and 77 points, setting career highs in both categories. The 24-year-old reached the 100-goal and 300-game milestones over the course of the year, and was elected to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, earning the honor for the third time in his career.

The fifth-year centre won the Molson Cup honour in February as the team leader with 11 goals and 17 points in 11 games. His 11 goals ranked second in the League during that span. Suzuki also set a career high with a ten-game point streak (January 20 to February 17), during which he recorded eight goals and eight assists. The centerman was named third star of the NHL for the week of February 5 to 11.