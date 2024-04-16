Two-year, entry-level contract for Luke Tuch

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with forward Luke Tuch (2024-25 to 2025-26). Tuch has also signed a one-way contract with the Laval Rocket, allowing him to finish the current season in the AHL.

The 6-foot-2, 209 lb forward scored 10 goals and added 20 assists in 39 games with the Boston University Terriers in the NCAA this season. Tuch reached the 2024 Frozen Four with the Terriers in April, before bowing out to Denver University in the semifinals.

Last season, Tuch and Boston University won the Hockey East Division title. This year, they lost in the championship game against Boston College.

A Syracuse, NY native, Tuch was selected in the second round (47th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.