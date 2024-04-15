Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Apr. 15

DETROIT - Lane Hutson will make his NHL debut when the Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.

"I feel good. I’m just really excited. The guys here have been great and I'm just ready to get going,” Hutson said following morning skate. “It’s pretty surreal, honestly. Just being here and being with this group is really cool and I’m just really excited.”

Hutson follows Cole Caufield (2021), Jordan Harris (2022) and Sean Farrell (2023) as the fourth Hab in the last four seasons to sign out of college and make their NHL debut that same year.