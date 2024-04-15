Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Apr. 15

Hutson to make debut, Montembeault to start in Habs’ final away game of the season

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

DETROIT - Lane Hutson will make his NHL debut when the Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.

"I feel good. I’m just really excited. The guys here have been great and I'm just ready to get going,” Hutson said following morning skate. “It’s pretty surreal, honestly. Just being here and being with this group is really cool and I’m just really excited.”

Hutson follows Cole Caufield (2021), Jordan Harris (2022) and Sean Farrell (2023) as the fourth Hab in the last four seasons to sign out of college and make their NHL debut that same year.

The announcement came from head coach Martin St-Louis following Monday’s morning skate. Jayden Struble will come out of the lineup in favor of Hutson. The Habs’ bench boss also confirmed Samuel Montembeault as the team’s starter in Detroit. No other lineup changes are expected. 

“We’ll give him a couple of games here, get his feet wet, see how we do things here, and get to know some of the guys. It’s a good opportunity for him,” St-Louis told reporters. “

Here’s the projected lineup against the Wings:

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

11 Gallagher

 15 Newhook

40 Armia

49 Harvey-Pinard

71 Evans

17 Anderson

55 Pezzetta

28 Dvorak

56 Ylönen

Defensemen

8 Matheson

52 Barron

54 Harris 

26 Kovacevic 

48 Hutson

58 Savard

Goalies

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

Tanner Pearson, Colin White and Jayden Struble rotated as extras during line drills.

Kaiden Guhle practiced with the team this morning, but the defenseman is not yet ready to return from an upper-body injury suffered on Apr. 4.

The Habs’ final road game of the season gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET.

